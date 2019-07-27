Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Cinemark stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 766.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

