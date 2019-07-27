CIBC Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$126.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James restated an average rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$124.82.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE:CNR opened at C$125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$122.08. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$96.46 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.5375 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.17, for a total value of C$372,208.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,747.54. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.24, for a total value of C$41,038.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,916,874.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,926 shares of company stock worth $2,063,137.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.