Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,470,000 after acquiring an additional 403,357 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,077,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,953.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $956,023.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 755,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,800. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.52.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

