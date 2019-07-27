Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.27

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $4.63. Chromadex shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 74,433 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Chromadex alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 94.78% and a negative return on equity of 108.84%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chromadex Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chromadex by 87.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 78,373 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chromadex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 165,425 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chromadex during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chromadex during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chromadex during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.