Choice Hotels International’s (CHH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHH. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.61.

CHH opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.05. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.84 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 124.30% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bonds sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $418,415.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,625 shares of company stock worth $3,227,134. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,883,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 165,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

