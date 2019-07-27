Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13.

Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Chinook Energy Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Energy Company Profile (TSE:CKE)

Chinook Energy Inc, an upstream oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Birley/Umbach area, which include 64 net drilling space units of land located in northeast British Columbia.

