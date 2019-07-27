China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE ZNH traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $33.63. 18,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,900. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth $252,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth $234,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

