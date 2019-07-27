China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.85. China Ceramics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 127,132 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87.

About China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL)

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

