Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Weatherford International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.42.

CQP opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $7,674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 246.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 110,743 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 278.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 109,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

