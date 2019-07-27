Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Holdings Raised by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $46,624,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $60,664,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Chemours by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,695,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,306,000 after acquiring an additional 613,100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $20,085,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,757,000 after acquiring an additional 479,467 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC opened at $19.49 on Friday. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.50.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.39 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.