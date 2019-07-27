Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Position Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.16% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 69,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 964,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47,550 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 167,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,432. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

