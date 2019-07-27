Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.31

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.56. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 363,505 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSH.UN shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered WestJet Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.50, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.34.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

