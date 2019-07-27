ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECOM. First Analysis cut ChannelAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.02 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.76.

NYSE ECOM opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 95.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 192,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

