ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECOM. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.02 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.76.

ECOM stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $31.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 95.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 192,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

