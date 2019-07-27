Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CERS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cerus has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $784.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.68% and a negative return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider William Mariner Greenman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 638,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,031. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.