Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
CERS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.
Cerus stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cerus has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $784.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.64.
In other Cerus news, insider William Mariner Greenman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 638,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,031. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.