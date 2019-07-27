Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.74 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.64-2.72 EPS.

Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.43.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $76.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Halsey Wise purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.76 per share, with a total value of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

