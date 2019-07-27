Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.25

Shares of Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18.

About Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises 6 mineral licenses, which includes a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

