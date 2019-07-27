Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $455.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,808,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,386,433. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,759 shares of company stock worth $1,383,038. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 552.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

