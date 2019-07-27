Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.32, approximately 1,774,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,424,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $650.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.58 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,656.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 893.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

