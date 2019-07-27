Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.00 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $43,138.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Roeth sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $95,375.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,962 shares of company stock valued at $288,224. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

