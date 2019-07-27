CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.66 or 0.06176707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,951,915 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

