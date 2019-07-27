CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $106.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 418,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 77.94% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $7,020,701.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at $67,866,292.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $133,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock worth $14,332,814. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 169,507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 729,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 84,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.