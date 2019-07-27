Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRI. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.56.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.44, for a total transaction of $54,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $308,124.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $774,982. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: Cost of Capital

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.