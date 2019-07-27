Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSII has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genprex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 914.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 160,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

