Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carbonite updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARB traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 7,266,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,318. The company has a market capitalization of $823.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49. Carbonite has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

In other news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $203,903.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,632 shares of company stock worth $1,255,608. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carbonite to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.69.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

