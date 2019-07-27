Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.63

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $14.07. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 5,042 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 26.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $39,147.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,412,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,150,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 223,038 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,385,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $260,320,000 after acquiring an additional 203,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 127,875 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

