Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.88.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.28. 176,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,355. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$25.33 and a twelve month high of C$32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$365.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.