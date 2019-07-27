Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.50 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Cameco updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

CCJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. Cameco has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 366,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

