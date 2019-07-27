Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

CALX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 702,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $354.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 33,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $221,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 258,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,986.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 25,311 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $157,181.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock worth $132,470 over the last 90 days. 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Calix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Calix by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Calix by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

