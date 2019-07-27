Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.10

Shares of Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $7.06. Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 11,888 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50.

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and production of onshore gas, condensate, and oil assets in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company held working interests in four license areas, such as Bitlyanska, Debeslavetska, Cheremkhivska, and Monastyretska that are located in the Carpathian basin.

