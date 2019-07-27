Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,653,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 6,896,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In related news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $325,365.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $3,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,596,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,371 shares of company stock worth $12,619,690. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.91. 1,947,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

