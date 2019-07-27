Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $325,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,913.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,544,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,786,000 after buying an additional 166,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after buying an additional 235,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,211,000 after buying an additional 1,196,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,958,000 after buying an additional 571,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,355,000 after buying an additional 59,088 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. 1,109,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

