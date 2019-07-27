Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will announce $7.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.46. Cable One reported earnings per share of $7.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $31.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.90 to $33.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $37.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.77 to $41.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by ($1.32). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $278.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.08 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,316.00 price target (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,191.00.

CABO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,218.22. The company had a trading volume of 38,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,670. Cable One has a 52 week low of $710.19 and a 52 week high of $1,243.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.23.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total transaction of $613,869.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total transaction of $233,044.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,398. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,263,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 73.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,313,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,970,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

