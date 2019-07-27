Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BFST. ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of BFST opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 431.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

