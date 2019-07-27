Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Bubs Australia Ltd (ASX:BUB)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.35 ($0.95) and last traded at A$1.35 ($0.95), 11,947,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.44 ($1.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

In other news, insider Kristy-Lee Carr sold 4,000,000 shares of Bubs Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.05), for a total value of A$5,920,000.00 ($4,198,581.56).

Bubs Australia Limited produces and sells organic baby food and goat milk infant formula products in Australia, China, and internationally. It also offers fresh dairy products, such as powder, yoghurt, and milk. The company sells its products to supermarkets, pharmacy chains, and e-commerce platforms.

