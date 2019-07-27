BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. National Securities started coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

NYSE:BRT opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $216.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.74. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 18.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.6% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 128,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

