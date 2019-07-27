Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $14.95. Brookline Bancorp shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 1,991 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, insider Mark J. Meiklejohn sold 23,335 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $350,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 2,574 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $38,326.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,979 shares of company stock worth $405,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,518 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 123,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 101,386 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $12,782,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92.

About Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

