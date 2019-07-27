Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xcel Energy Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

XEL opened at $60.51 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 98,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $2,990,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.