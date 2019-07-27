Brokers Issue Forecasts for Altagas Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Altagas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst L. Dunkley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of State National Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.32.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.79. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$26.79.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.15%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

