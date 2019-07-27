Brokerages Set SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Target Price at $41.20

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

FLOW traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.80. 131,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.03.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.11 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 7.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX Flow by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

