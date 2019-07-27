Brokerages Set Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Target Price at $8.90

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 902,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,138. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million.

In other news, Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,680,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,828.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $300,850.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 62,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ring Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Ring Energy by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

