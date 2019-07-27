Brokerages Set Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Target Price at $16.83

Shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTGN shares. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytRx in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NTGN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,083. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

