Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $189.18

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.18.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 656,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,624. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $206.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at $42,231,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $10,099,551.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

