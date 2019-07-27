Brokerages Set Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Target Price at GBX 1,943.80

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,929.75 ($25.22).

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 435,342 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,736 ($22.68), for a total transaction of £7,557,537.12 ($9,875,260.84).

LON:MCRO traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,723.80 ($22.52). 939,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,923.37. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,171 ($15.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.66 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

