Brokerages Set Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Target Price at $40.00

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Enova International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Enova International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Enova International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 161,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enova International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,089. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Enova International has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $758.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

