Brokerages Expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Tesla reported earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $14.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.06) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $273.61.

Tesla stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,953,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,948. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $387.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $8,801,379.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 102,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,456 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,430. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in Tesla by 493.3% in the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 83.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

