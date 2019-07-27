Brokerages Expect Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will announce $110.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.70 million and the lowest is $110.00 million. Genomic Health posted sales of $95.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full-year sales of $445.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $448.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $489.94 million, with estimates ranging from $471.81 million to $504.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GHDX. Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 target price on Genomic Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Mceachron sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $320,153.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,025 shares of company stock worth $8,175,806 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 166.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GHDX traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.66. 5,232,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

