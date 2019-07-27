Brokerages Expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Freshpet reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. SunTrust Banks cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.05 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other news, insider Scott James Morris sold 49,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,378,317.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,135,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,104 shares of company stock worth $8,335,030. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Freshpet by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,331. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -292.67 and a beta of 1.11.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.