Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.16 Million

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce $23.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.81 million and the highest is $23.50 million. Conifer posted sales of $25.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $93.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.03 million to $94.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $98.74 million, with estimates ranging from $94.69 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.47). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million.

CNFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.47. 3,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Conifer has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Conifer news, Director John William Melstrom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian J. Roney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 331,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,205.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,990. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

