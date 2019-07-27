Brokerages Expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.35 Million

Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report $88.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.24 million and the highest is $93.82 million. Akebia Therapeutics posted sales of $48.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $343.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.46 million to $379.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $356.07 million, with estimates ranging from $309.42 million to $404.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioTime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

AKBA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 575,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

